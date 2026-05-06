Officer escorts squirrel out of armory of police station

CENTERVILLE — A police officer escorted a furry visitor out of the armory of a local police station.
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The Centerville Police Department shared on social media that some of their officers helped some animals get out of tough situations.
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Centerville Police Officer O’Neill helped escort an unexpected furry visitor, a squirrel, out of the armory of the police station.
Another officer, Officer Escobedo, saved a tiny baby bird that was stuck in a drain.
“From storm drains to surprise indoor adventures, no call is too small (or too fluffy),” the department said in their post. “We are proud of our officers for keeping our community safe… and occasionally a little more wild than expected."
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