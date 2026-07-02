Officer injured after being struck by ATV in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — An officer is in the hospital after they were struck by an ATV in Springfield on Wednesday, according to a Springfield police lieutenant.

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The incident was reported near the Marathon on Mitchell Boulevard and North Belmont Avenue at approximately 6:10 p.m.

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The lieutenant said the officer was hospitalized, but it’s unclear how severe their injuries are.

There was no suspect information immediately available.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Springfield Division of Police for more details on what happened.

We will continue to follow this story.

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