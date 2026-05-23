Officer injured after suspect allegedly shoots at cruiser in Ohio, police say

Officer injured after suspect allegedly shoots at cruiser in Ohio, police say

CLEVELAND — A person is in custody after allegedly shooting at a police cruiser and injuring an Ohio officer.

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The shooting happened in Cleveland on Saturday.

A wanted suspect allegedly shot at officers near Fleet Avenue. An officer was shot and hit by shrapnel, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

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The Cleveland Police Department confirmed to WOIO that the shooting happened.

“Allegedly, someone shot at the officers’ car on Fleet Avenue,” Cleveland Police Patrolmen Union President Andy Gasiewski told WOIO.

Officers found the suspect after he reportedly crashed his vehicle, according to Cleveland Police.

“There are a lot of moving parts at the moment, and an extremely active investigation to gather clarity is ongoing,” Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz told Cleveland media outlets.

The suspect is in custody.

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