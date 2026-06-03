Officer rescues fawn that was ‘trespassing’ in Dollar General

EUCLID — An Ohio police officer escorted a ‘tiny trespasser’ from a Dollar General.

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An officer with the Euclid Police Department responded to a trespass complaint at a Dollar General on Tuesday, according to a social media post.

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The responding officer, Officer Hankins, quickly located the suspect, a young fawn.

After the fawn ‘refused’ to leave the property, Officer Hankins safely escorted the ‘tiny trespasser’ from the store.

No charges were filed, according to the department.

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