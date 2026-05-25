Officers arrest 6 for parole violations in Miami Valley

(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (via Facebook) /Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (via Facebook))

Photo contributed by Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (via Facebook)

DAYTON — Officers recently served several warrants for parole violations in the Miami Valley

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The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) said in a social media post that the Adult Parole Authority (APA) served warrants to people who violated the conditions of their parole.

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ODRC also posted several pictures on its Facebook page.

Officers arrested six people late last week, at least three of whom were for new felony charges, according to the social media post.

The charges will be filed by their law enforcement partners.

Parole Arrests Dayton Photo contributed by Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (via Facebook) (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (via Facebook) /Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (via Facebook))

Parole Arrests Dayton Photo contributed by Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (via Facebook) (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (via Facebook) /Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (via Facebook))

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