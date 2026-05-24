UPDATE: I-75 ramp back open after crash

MIAMI TWP. — UPDATE @ 7:27 P.M.

The ramp from Interstate 75 southbound to I-675 northbound is back open after a crash.

OHGO cameras showed that two vehicles were involved in the wreck.

A wrecker removed one of the vehicles.

The crash remains under investigation.

-INITIAL STORY-

Officers responded to a crash on the Interstate 75 ramp in Montgomery County on Sunday.

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Miami Township officers were dispatched around 6:51 p.m. to the I-75 southbound ramp to I-675 southbound on a reported crash.

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OHGO cameras show that the I-75 ramp to I-675 NB is closed.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and what led to the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

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