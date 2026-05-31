Officers investigating shooting near Walgreens

DAYTON — Officers are investigating a reported shooting near Walgreens in Dayton.
The call came out around 2:30 a.m. to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Philadelphia Drive, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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Additional information was not readily available.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and what led to the shooting.
We will continue to follow this shooting.
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