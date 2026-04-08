Officers looking for woman accused of rape; can you ID her?

DAYTON — Can you ID this woman?
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Miami Valley Crime Stoppers said in a social media post that law enforcement needs help looking for Ciara Scranton, 29.
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She is wanted on a charge of alleged rape, according to the social media post.
Contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867 (STOP) if you have information on her whereabouts.
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