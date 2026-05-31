Officers, medics respond to reported shooting in Kettering neighborhood

KETTERING — Officers and medics responded to a reported shooting in a Kettering neighborhood.

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The shooting was reported at around 8:46 p.m. at the 2800 block of Shroyer Road, according to Kettering dispatchers.

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They confirmed that officers and medics were at the scene.

No other information is currently available.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will update this story.

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