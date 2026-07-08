Officers, medics respond to reported shooting near Greenville apartment

FILE PHOTO: Officers, medics respond to reported shooting near Greenville apartment

GREENVILLE — Officers and medics responded to a reported shooting near a Darke County apartment early Wednesday.

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The shooting was reported at the 1100 block of Russ Road at around 1:45 a.m. on July 8, according to a Darke County dispatcher.

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No other information is currently available.

News Center 7 has contacted the Greenville Police Department to determine what led to the shooting and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

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