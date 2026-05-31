Officers, medics respond to shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — At least one person was shot in a Dayton neighborhood on Saturday night.
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Dayton officers and medics responded around 7:50 p.m. to the Rosedale and Princeton Avenues on a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center supervisor.
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The dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that at least one person was shot.
We have a news crew at the scene.
News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.
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