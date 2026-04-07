Officials identify men accused of trying to break into Montgomery County home

(From left) Kelon Freeman and Daryl Harris

UNION — Officials have identified the two men arrested after a reported burglary in northern Montgomery County last week.

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Kelon Freeman, 22, and Daryl Harris, 34, were arrested on April 2, according to the City of Union Police Department, Michael Blackwell.

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As previously reported, Union police responded to reports that two armed masked men were trying to get into a house on Nordoff Farm Road around 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, Union police, Englewood police, and Clayton police quickly found and arrested Freeman and Harris.

Additional details on the reported burglary weren’t immediately available.

The men were transported and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

The police department said the incident appears to have been isolated and targeted.

Freeman remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail, but Harris is not listed in jail records.

Union police remind community members to report suspicious activity, as it helps keep everyone safe.

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