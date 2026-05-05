Ohio AG files lawsuit against wedding photographer accused of bailing on local brides

More women are coming forward about a wedding photographer who they say didn’t hold up their end of the deal.

CLARK COUNTY — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a lawsuit against a Tipp City wedding photographer after multiple newlywed couples complained that she didn’t hold up her end of the deal.

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The lawsuit alleges that Alexis Shelton, 22, violated the state’s Consumer Sales Practices Act by failing to deliver promised goods or refunds to customers, according to a release from Yost’s office.

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In the past year, more than 25 couples filed complaints with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section. Many of them alleged that Shelton, who operated the New Carlisle-based Patty-Ann Photography, failed to deliver the photos she was hired to provide. These photos were for weddings, engagements, and anniversaries.

News Center 7’s I-Team spoke to several brides who filed complaints against Shelton last fall. Nearly all of them said they paid Shelton for pictures she didn’t deliver, or even show up to shoot. Then they stopped hearing back from her.

They described feeling “very hurt” and “incredibly stressed.”

“It sucks because your pictures for your wedding are one of the most important things,” Ashley Rank, of Xenia, previously told the I-Team.

In October, the I-Team’s lead investigator, John Bedell, spoke with Shelton over the phone. She said brides whose weddings she had shot would be getting their photos. She also said that she’s stopped the business and processed all refunds on her end.

At the time of our previous report, the I-Team knew of two brides who had gotten their money back, but were aware of others who were still waiting for either a refund or their pictures.

The lawsuit, filed in Clark County Common Pleas Court, seeks restitution for the impacted customers, as well as civil penalties and court costs, according to Yost’s office.

“You don’t get a second shot at your wedding day,” Yost said. “My office is focused on making sure consumers aren’t left out of the picture.”

Yost’s office added that Shelton was indicted in December on one count of theft for a similar allegation in Warren County.

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