Ohio deputy to compete for Miss Ohio

ALLEN COUNTY — An Ohio deputy will compete to be Miss Ohio.

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The Allen County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that Deputy Ivy Parker was crowned Miss Chillicothe earlier this year.

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She now joins 29 other contestants in Ashland to compete for Miss Ohio.

The preliminaries continue tonight, and the winner will be crowned on Saturday.

The most notable Miss Ohio was actress Halle Berry in 1986.

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