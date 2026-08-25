Ohio flags lowered to honor the life of Dolly Parton

OHIO — Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered that flags be lowered in Ohio to honor the life of Dolly Parton.
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The flags will be flown at half-staff throughout the state until Sept. 1.
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Parton died peacefully on Aug. 25 in Nashville.
She launched her Imagination Library to promote literacy and has gifted more than 300 million books to children globally, including in Ohio.
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