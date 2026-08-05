Ohio high school cancels 2026 football season

LOCKLAND — An Ohio high school has canceled its upcoming football season.

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Lockland High School said it canceled the 2026 football season due to a lack of interest and low participation numbers, according to Lockland Local Schools.

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The school district said on social media that they were hopeful that it would have enough players to take the field this fall.

Our news partner, WCPO in Cincinnati, says that Lockland High School is a Division VII, Region 28 program. It had 15 players in the program.

A team meeting was held on Monday night. The players were informed about the school’s decision.

Lockland went 0-9 in 2025.

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