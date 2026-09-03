Ohio increases highway patrols to reduce Labor Day traffic fatalities

An estimated 37 million drivers will take to the roads nationwide this Labor Day weekend, according to AAA.

MIAMI COUNTY — An estimated 37 million drivers will take to the roads nationwide this Labor Day weekend, according to AAA. The Ohio Department of Transportation warned that Thursday and Friday afternoons will see the heaviest traffic congestion across the state.

State officials and law enforcement agencies are taking measures to handle the traffic surge and keep interstates safe.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is reducing the size of active construction zones where possible, while the Ohio State Highway Patrol is deploying extra troopers following a holiday weekend last year in which 27 people died in traffic crashes across Ohio.

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The Ohio Department of Transportation is urging motorists to stay focused and exercise caution during peak travel hours. Press secretary Matt Bruning emphasized basic traffic safety measures for everyone on the road.

“Buckle up, drop the distractions, drive sober and watch your speed,” Bruning said.

To prevent accidents, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is increasing enforcement across interstates throughout the state. Lt. Brice Nihiser explained that troopers are aiming to reduce traffic deaths to zero.

“The patrol is going out in full force. You’re going to see more troopers on the road probably this weekend than you typically do,” Nihiser said. “And that’s because our mission is to reduce fatalities. We want to drive those fatalities down until we have zero roadway fatalities; our work isn’t done.”

Travelers hitting the road early have already reported varying traffic conditions. Paul Gottfchalk, who was traveling north to Michigan, experienced a brief delay along Interstate 75 in Ohio.

“Aside from the construction, pretty good. Well, there were actually some accidents. Just north of Dayton, we got stopped because there was two state troopers had to clear stuff out of the road,” Gottfchalk said.

“So that was a little bit unusual, but otherwise pretty good.” Gottfchalk noted that road conditions change significantly once drivers reach different parts of his destination state.

“In southern Michigan it’s like an expressway; it’s just kind of like I-75, but then you start to go, mid-state becomes like more just two-lane roads where traffic in both ways, so it’s less traffic, a lot more trees and so it is nice,” Gottfchalk said.

For other drivers, holiday travel involves long distances to visit family members. Sylvia Randall drove from Kentucky to spend the holiday weekend with her family.

“I have a little grandbaby up there that’s 17 months old. So that is my whole purpose for going,” Randall said. “I love my kids.”

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