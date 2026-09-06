Ohio leaders react after Amy Acton attempted attack at campaign event

Ohio gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton was attacked at a campaign event in Ohio on Sunday.

Amy Acton not injured after attack at campaign event in Ohio

OHIO — State leaders are reacting after Ohio gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton was targeted in an attempted attack at a campaign event on Sunday.

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An armed assailant lunged at Acton on Sunday during a campaign stop at the Canfield Fair, injuring several people, campaign officials told the Associated Press.

The Acton campaign previously said that Dr. Acton was not injured.

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The Vivek Ramaswamy campaign released the following statement after what happened at the Canfield Fair on Sunday.

“Candidates should be able to meet with voters without having to worry about threats or violence. What happened today is completely unacceptable and has no place in politics, and we hope that no one was hurt.”

- Connie Luck, Communications Director for Vivek for Ohio

It is currently unknown what led to the incident or what the extent of the injuries are.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following statement on the incident at the Canfield Fair on Sunday.

“Fran and I are thankful Dr. Amy Acton was not hurt, and we send our thoughts to those who were injured. We spoke to Dr. Acton this afternoon, and she said to share with Ohioans that she is ok.

“We are grateful for the quick work of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and other law enforcement on the scene at the Canfield Fair today when a man tried to forcefully push himself toward Dr. Acton as she was speaking and injured other attendees at the Mahoning County Democrat booth.

“Violence or the threat of violence at political or public events is always unacceptable.

“This case is now in the hands of law enforcement and will be investigated thoroughly.”

Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson released the following statement about what happened to Dr. Acton on Sunday.

“The attempted violence directed at Dr. Acton is unacceptable — political violence of any kind has no place in Ohio or our nation. I am thankful she was unharmed, and my prayers are with those who were injured.

“Having worked closely with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, I have the utmost faith in her executive protection detail and am grateful for their quick action.”

Ohio Senator and former Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted posted the following statement on social media.

“Tina and I are disturbed by the attempted attack on Amy Acton today at the Canfield Fair.

“We are grateful for law enforcement’s quick response.

“There is no place for this kind of behavior, and it must never be tolerated.”

Tina and I are disturbed by the attempted attack on Amy Acton today at the Canfield Fair.



We are grateful for law enforcement’s quick response.



There is no place for this kind of behavior, and it must never be tolerated. — Senator Jon Husted (@SenJonHusted) September 6, 2026

Democratic Senatorial candidate and former U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown released this statement on social media.

“Connie and I are grateful that Dr. Acton and all involved are safe, and we thank the Ohio law enforcement officers for their quick and professional response.”

Connie and I are grateful that Dr. Acton and all involved are safe, and we thank the Ohio law enforcement officers for their quick and professional response. — Sherrod Brown (@SherrodBrown) September 6, 2026

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

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