Ohio man learns sentence for 11-month-old’s blunt force death

TOLEDO — A Toledo man convicted in an infant’s death has learned his sentence.

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Alexander Butler, 24, was sentenced to life in prison this week, according to WTOL, a CBS affiliate in Toledo.

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Last month, Butler entered an Alford plea to a murder charge connected to the blunt force death of 11-month-old Winsley Raymundo. The plea meant that he didn’t admit guilt, but agreed there was enough evidence to find him guilty, WTOL reported.

As part of a plea deal, charges of aggravated murder, endangering children, and felonious assault were dropped.

In July 2025, police found Raymundo suffering from blunt force trauma injuries to her head with Butler. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

As WTOL reported, Butler claimed she was hurt by accident. Court documents said his statement didn’t match with medical reports.

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