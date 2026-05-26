Ohio man loses belongings in Semi trailer fire

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — An Ohio man who was moving out of state lost his belongings in a vehicle fire on Monday morning.
The man, a military gentleman, was having his belongings moved to Pensacola, Florida, by a semi truck, according to a social media post.
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Around 3:43 a.m., the semi truck trailer became engulfed in flames in Jefferson Township.
Mutual aid tankers were requested from Washington Court House and Silvercreek Township.
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