Ohio man loses belongings in Semi trailer fire

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — An Ohio man who was moving out of state lost his belongings in a vehicle fire on Monday morning.

The man, a military gentleman, was having his belongings moved to Pensacola, Florida, by a semi truck, according to a social media post.

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Around 3:43 a.m., the semi truck trailer became engulfed in flames in Jefferson Township.

Mutual aid tankers were requested from Washington Court House and Silvercreek Township.

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