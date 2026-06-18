Ohio man, nonprofit facing charges for allegedly stealing $375K in donations

STARK COUNTY — An Ohio man and his nonprofit organization are facing charges for allegedly stealing charitable donations.

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Jamar Fleming, 41, of Stark County, and his organization, Agape Ministries, were indicted on aggravated theft and telecommunications fraud, according to Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson.

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Between June 2022 and May 2025, Fleming allegedly diverted around $375,000 of donated funds for personal use while serving as Agape Ministries’ CEO and pastor.

Fleming is also facing charges connected with failing to file income tax returns for three years, as well as filing incomplete, false, and fraudulent returns one year.

The investigation into Fleming and the organization was done by the Attorney General’s Charitable Law Section. They then appointed the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office to prosecute the case.

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