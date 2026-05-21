Ohio officer honored after donating kidney to state trooper

An Ohio police officer was honored after donating his kidney to a state trooper.

OHIO — An Ohio officer was recently honored after donating his kidney to a state trooper.

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The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) posted on social media that Lieutenant Matthew Geer was diagnosed with Alport Syndrome back in 2024.

Alport Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder impacting kidney function and hearing.

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Lt. Geer’s health started to decline in October 2025. He started regular dialysis and waited to be placed on the kidney donation list, according to OSHP.

Back in March, Rossford Police Officer Michael Shaffer discovered that he was a match. He donated his kidney, and both men underwent a successful transplant surgery.

Both are doing well.

Officer Shaffer was awarded OSHP’s Distinguished Service Medallion.

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