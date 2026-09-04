Ohio pauses planned ban on sugary drink purchases with SNAP benefits

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is pausing the rollout of a ban that would restrict SNAP recipients from purchasing certain sugary beverages.

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The restriction, originally scheduled to take effect Oct. 1, 2026, is being put on hold following a request from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Administration.

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Federal officials requested the delay to publish a notice in the Federal Register and collect public comments before proceeding with the program.

In response, Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Matt Damschroder announced the state will pause the initiative until further federal direction is provided.

Earlier this year, federal officials granted Ohio a waiver permitting the state to limit SNAP purchases for specific drinks, including fountain beverages and carbonated sugary sodas.

Under the waiver terms, restrictions apply to items listing sugar, corn syrup, high-fructose corn syrup or similar caloric sweeteners as the primary ingredient, or as the second ingredient if carbonated water is listed first.

The policy stems from recommendations developed by a workgroup that Gov. Mike DeWine established in June 2025.

Ohio will maintain the pause until receiving additional guidance from federal authorities.

The Department of Job and Family Services will notify SNAP recipients and retailers once finalized implementation instructions and timelines are established.