Ohio senator to support bill to eliminate robocalls

WASHINGTON — Ohio Senator Jon Husted has joined a bipartisan group of senators to support the Foreign Robocall Elimination Act, a bill aimed at stopping fraudulent calls from overseas criminal enterprises.

The legislation, which passed the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation on Oct. 21, 2025, would create a federal task force to develop strategies against foreign scammers, according to a spokesperson.

The bill proposes to coordinate government and private sector experts with the Department of Justice to address illegal robocalls.

It would also extend the renewal period for the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence (TRACED) program, which tracks and prosecutes international scammers.

This effort comes as lawmakers seek to protect vulnerable populations from financial exploitation and identity theft.

The proposed task force would evaluate foreign robocalls and determine the most effective strategies to combat them.

Sen. Husted decided to back the bill after hearing consistently from Ohioans about the impact robocalls have on their daily lives. He most recently heard these concerns during a telephone town hall.

“Criminals prey on the most vulnerable, stealing savings and exploiting new technology to evade law enforcement. We cannot allow foreign criminal enterprises to continue victimizing Ohioans and families across the country,” he said.

North Carolina Senator Ted Budd emphasized that these scams affect tens of millions of Americans and result in the theft of billions of dollars.

He said that combining government protection efforts with private-sector expertise is necessary to keep pace with foreign criminal technology.

“With many robocalls originating overseas, combining the efforts of government agencies in charge of protecting Americans from scams with private sector expertise will help us stay ahead of cutting-edge technologies used by foreign criminal enterprises,” said Senator Budd.

Vermont Senator Peter Welch said that foreign robocallers are increasing their efforts to exploit people.

“Vermonters receive nearly 3.5 million robocalls every month,” Welch said.

Welch said the callers are stepping up their efforts to exploit and prey on vulnerable people.

“Our bipartisan bill will help combat unlawful foreign robocalls and protect Americans from scams,” he said.

Advocacy groups, including AARP, have endorsed the legislation. Bill Sweeney, senior vice president for government affairs at AARP, said the organization represents more than 100 million Americans ages 50 and older.

“Older Americans are disproportionately targeted by robocall scams, which often lead to financial loss, identity theft, and emotional distress,” Sweeney said.

He said that Americans have lost trust in telecommunications systems and public institutions.

“The Foreign Robocall Elimination Act builds upon the TRACED Act and addresses this growing threat by convening a task force of government and private sector experts to develop actionable strategies for eliminating harmful foreign robocalls,” said Sweeney.

