Ohio State football makes changes to both home, away jerseys ahead of 2026 season

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes have released their traditional home scarlet and away white jerseys for the upcoming 2026 season.

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The most notable change that Ohio State fans will see is the classic Buckeye Stripe.

It will feature metallic silver sleeves that, according to the athletic department, will closely match OSU’s iconic silver helmets.

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Each jersey will include the “Block O” at the center of the collar. It represents Ohio State’s iconic and versatile symbol, the athletic department said.

“As part of the official mark of The Ohio State University, it stands at the center of Ohio Stadium’s field design and embodies the collective identity of Buckeye Nation — instantly recognizable as a bold emblem of tradition and excellence,” said Ohio State.

The uniforms will also include a festoon pattern inside the collar. The athletic department called it “an homage to the architectural heritage of Ohio Stadium.”

“These core uniforms – with the Buckeye Stripe first introduced by legendary coach Woody Hayes and trainer Ernie Biggs – exemplify how Ohio State football continues to build the best brand in the country,” said Ross Bjork, Ohio State Athletic Director. “Woody Hayes’ vision transformed the Buckeyes into a dynasty, and we’re always looking for ways to innovate while honoring those storied traditions.”

The Buckeyes introduced their Tunnel Vision (all-black) uniforms on Monday. This includes a black helmet, black jersey, and black pants.

All uniforms will be decided on a game-by-game basis.

The Buckeyes open the season on Sept. 5 when they host Ball State. They will play in Texas on Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

OSU Uniform Changes Columbus Photo contributed by Ohio State Football

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