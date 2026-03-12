Ohio State names provost as next university president following Carter’s resignation

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State University has named its next president following Ted Carter Jr.’s resignation.

The university’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Thursday to name Executive Vice President and Provost Ravi V. Bellamkonda as Ohio State’s 18th president, according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus.

The move comes just days after Carter resigned after two years in the role.

His resignation stemmed from “an inappropriate relationship with someone seeking public resources to support her personal business,” the university announced on Monday.

On Tuesday, the university confirmed that a business registration connected to podcast host Krisanthe Vlachos was part of a review into Carter’s resignation, WBNS reported.

Bellamkonda entered the role of executive vice president and provost at Ohio State in January 2025.

He began his academic career at Case Western Reserve University, according to Ohio State. He’s also previously held roles at Duke University, Georgia Institute of Technology, and Emory University.

In his role as executive vice president and provost, Bellamkonda oversees the university’s academic enterprise. As WBNS reported, he also leads the Office of Academic Affairs.

