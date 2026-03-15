Ohio teen missing since mid-February found safe, suspect in custody

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An Ohio teenager who had been missing since mid-February was found safe, officials announced.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

FBI Cincinnati, the Colerain Police Department, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation announced Friday that Madison Fields of Colerain Township was located and rescued in Florida, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials were able to find Fields after locating a person of interest in her disappearance who currently lives in Tennessee.

When the FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team went to the person’s home, they learned the suspect had fled before they arrived, WCPO-9 TV reported.

However, they were able to identify a Florida hotel where the person was believed to have been staying.

When FBI Jacksonville and local police responded to the hotel, officials found Fields safe and took the suspect into custody, WCPO-9 TV reported.

“We are all relieved that Madison has been safely located,” Colerain Police Chief Edwin C. Cordie III said in a release. “Colerain Police and our partners never gave up hope that she would be found. I am thankful for the hard work of our officers and detectives and the support of the community.”

It is unclear if the suspect is connected at all to the New York man previously indicted for his connection to Fields, WCPO-9 TV reported.

Police said they will release more details on the suspect’s charges “in the near future.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group