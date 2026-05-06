Ohio voters choose who will move forward in race for governor

Ohio voters have chosen their party nominees for November’s general election.

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Vivek Ramaswamy was selected as the GOP nominee for Ohio governor.

Biotech billionaire Ramaswamy has the backing of President Donald Trump and the endorsement of Gov. Mike DeWine.

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Ramaswamy briefly ran for president in 2024.

His running mate is state Senate President Rob McColley.

Ramaswamy released the following statement:

“I know the American Dream exists because I’ve lived it right here, in the state where I was born and raised. We’re going to revive that American Dream in Ohio once again - with lower costs, bigger paychecks, and better schools for all Ohioans. I am grateful to everyone who helped us win today’s election by historic margins, and I look forward to a decisive victory again in November.”

He will face former Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Amy Acton, who has no Democratic primary opponent, and Libertarian Donald Kissick in November.

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