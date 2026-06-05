Old church site could be redeveloped into new housing

DAYTON — An abandoned but historic church may be the site of a new development in Dayton.

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Developers recently received zoning approvals for a plan to build new housing.

This site is at the old Zion Baptist Church on West Third and Edwin C Moses Boulevard.

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The people who live and work in the city are trying to revitalize the area.

Community members believe this plan will breathe life back into this site and further boost the entire neighborhood.

“I actually grew up around the corner, so I’m happy to hear that,” Tommy Jay said.

Jay spoke to News Center 7’s Mike Campbell at the West Social Tap and Table, a newer food court in Wright-Dunbar. This area has several new businesses moving in.

New housing close by might give businesses more customers. City leaders said there are also other benefits.

“Strictly from a visual standpoint, right, to rid ourselves of essentially an unused, vacant lot to now something that will house about 110 housing units,” Tony Kroeger, Dayton Planning Division Manager, said.

Kroeger said commissioners approved a zoning change for the project and an option for the developer to buy the land.

The current plans call for the preservation of the old church on this site.

“It contributes to the Wright Dunbar Historic District; it’s important that we maintain these cultural resources,” Kroeger said.

The housing is designed to be “workforce housing,” where rent is set to be affordable.

“And the way gas prices are and the way the cost of living is, it’s getting hard for people out here, so that’ll be great for this community, especially on this side of town, because we need it,” Jay said.

The next step is for the developer to build their financial funding package to make this happen.

City leaders said the developer is already working on another project in Dayton, and they feel good about this one moving forward.

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