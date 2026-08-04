One dead, four seriously injured in 5-car crash on I-75

FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating after a 5-car crash killed one person in the early morning hours of Aug. 4.

According to troopers, the crash happened just after 6 a.m. on I-75 North in Franklin. The early investigation showed that the five cars were traveling south in the left center lane.

As the cars stopped, there was a ripple effect where the cars ran into one another, sending a Civic off the right side of the roadway, striking a person and a parked car.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As the Civic rotated on the interstate, it was struck by a Ford E-150 and then struck a concrete barrier. The truck then struck two other cars.

Karen White, 59, the driver of the Civic, was pronounced dead at the scene. White is from Miamisburg.

TRENDING STORIES:

Four others involved in the crash were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.

One person involved in this crash was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]