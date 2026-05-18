One person suffers injuries after crash near Sunoco

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Crews are investigating a two-vehicle crash at a busy intersection in Harrison Township.

The call came out just after 1 a.m. to the intersection of Free Pike and Salem Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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One person suffered injuries, according to the dispatcher.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and the extent of the victim’s injuries.

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