One person suffers injuries after crash near Sunoco

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Crews are investigating a two-vehicle crash at a busy intersection in Harrison Township.
The call came out just after 1 a.m. to the intersection of Free Pike and Salem Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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One person suffered injuries, according to the dispatcher.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and the extent of the victim’s injuries.
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