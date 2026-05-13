Online seller of model trains sued after never delivering products

Online seller of model trains sued after never delivering products

OHIO — An Ohio man is being sued after being accused of taking consumers’ money for collectible model trains that he never delivered.

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The lawsuit, filed in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, alleges that Chase D. Wheeler of Brecksville, Ohio, operated Chase’s Train Garage, an online business that advertised limited-edition model trains for preorder through social media and online marketplaces.

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“This guy’s sales practices went off the rails,” Yost said. “Cheating customers out of what they pay for isn’t the way business is done in Ohio.”

The lawsuit maintains that Wheeler accepted full payment from consumers for model trains made by the Manufacturer Broadway Limited Imports and told consumers they would be shipped upon release.

According to the lawsuit, Wheeler never paid the manufacturer for the trains, and the products were never delivered.

Wheeler never provided refunds for the products.

Customers made complaints about Wheeler and his business to the Consumer Protection Section of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office in August 2025.

The lawsuit alleges violations of Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act and seeks restitution for affected consumers, as well as injunctive relief and civil penalties.

Anyone who believes they were wronged by Wheeler is encouraged to file a complaint with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office here or at 800-282-0515.

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