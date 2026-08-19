Opening date announced for T.J. Maxx in Miami County

PIQUA — The opening date has been announced for a T.J. Maxx in Miami County.
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The off-price retailer will open at Miami Valley Crossing in Piqua on Aug. 30.
It will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
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The retailer is in the space formerly occupied by Big Lots.
To celebrate the opening, TJ Maxx said it will donate $10,000 to a local charity.
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