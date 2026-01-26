‘Our community stepped up;’ More than 90 shelter animals go to foster homes ahead of winter storm

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — SICSA sent more than 90 animals to foster homes ahead of the historical winter storm over the weekend.

SICSA requested help from their foster families ahead of the historical winter storm that dumped more than 10 inches of snow throughout the Miami Valley.

Jessie Sullivan, the Director of Shelter Operations at SICSA, said that local families are fostering more than 90 of the 100 cats and dogs currently in their care.

“It’s just really nice for them to be in a home, warm and cozy during a storm, and we were worried about our staff and our volunteers being able to get to the building and provide the level of care that we want to provide for our animals every day,” Sullivan said. “So if we can get them into foster homes, it’s better for the people. It’s better for the pets. And our community really stepped up.”

Each of the foster situations will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, and some animals have returned to the shelter. Others will return in the coming days.

However, as the threat of dangerously cold temperatures remains this week, Sullivan says she hopes some of these fosters and others in the community will find space to open up their own families permanently.

“I mean, SICSA is an amazing place, but it’s still nothing like a home,” Sullivan said. “And a lot of times, if we can get our pets into temporary homes, we learn a little bit more about them, which really helps with their adoptability and sometimes helps them get into, you know, permanent homes more quickly.”

Sullivan also says the need for fostering exists year-round, because of dangerous living conditions or families moving.

You can contact SICSA or any shelter in the area if you have space to foster an animal.

