Over 130 animals seized from Dayton home

DAYTON — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton removed 137 animals from a single home on Thursday.

Humane society agents said the animals were living in poor conditions, which posed serious risks to their health and well-being.

The residence was found with severe rodent and insect infestations, and animals were kept in filthy cages without adequate food, water, or sanitation.

Investigators characterized the environment as a hoarding situation.

The 137 animals removed from the residence included 92 guinea pigs, 33 chinchillas, five cockatiels, four rabbits, one frog, one hamster, and one dog.

Investigators removed 99 cages from the small home, noting that multiple animals were housed together.

Several animals showed immediate signs of neglect, including lice infestations and severely overgrown nails.

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton veterinary team is conducting medical evaluations and providing treatment for both immediate and long-term health needs.

Brian Weltge serves as the president and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. He emphasized that the environment was unsuitable for the welfare of the animals.

“This was an extremely challenging environment for any animal to live in,” Weltge said. “Our priority right now is ensuring each of these animals receive the care, nutrition and medical attention they desperately need.”

Beyond the physical condition of the animals, the organization is addressing the circumstances that lead to such environments. The Humane Society of Greater Dayton employs a licensed social worker to assist with cases where animal hoarding may be linked to underlying mental health challenges.

“This situation is heartbreaking for the animals involved, but cases like this often reflect something deeper than animal care alone,” Weltge said. “Animal hoarding is frequently connected to underlying mental health challenges. That’s why the Humane Society of Greater Dayton has a licensed social worker on staff who works alongside our team to help navigate these complex situations.”

The organization aims to connect individuals with support resources before animal welfare issues reach a critical level. Members of the public who are struggling to care for multiple animals are encouraged to contact the Humane Society of Greater Dayton at 937-268-PETS (7387) for assistance and early intervention.

A seizure hearing is scheduled for March 17, 2026, in Dayton Municipal Court.

During this proceeding, the court will determine the permanent custody of the 137 animals.

