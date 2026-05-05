Over 350 people accused of sexually abusing children arrested in nationwide crackdown

OHIO — Over 350 people accused of sexually abusing children have been arrested as part of a one-month-long enforcement effort, according to the Department of Justice.

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On Tuesday, the department announced the results of Operation Iron Pursuit, which ran from April 1 to April 30.

All 56 FBI field offices and U.S. Attorneys’ offices across the country participated in the coordinated takedown effort.

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The operation focused on dismantling child sexual abuse networks and apprehending those who exploit minors nationwide.

“This operation puts every child predator on notice: we are coming for you,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said. “The sexual exploitation of minors is an abomination with no place in our society. We will hunt down these offenders, hold them fully accountable under the law and deliver justice for victims.”

FBI Director Kash Patel said last year the FBI and its partners identified and rescued more than 6,300 missing children.

“Today’s announcement of Operation Iron Pursuit is just the latest success in that work — with more than 200 victims located and more than 350 offenders arrested,” Patel said. “Let this be a message to criminal actors who seek to target America’s children: you will be pursued and you will be brought to justice.”

Those arrested during the operation are accused of committing various crimes, including sexual exploitation, sex trafficking, abuse, kidnapping and possessing, distributing or receiving child sexual abuse materials.

One specific offender includes a Columbus man who pleaded guilty to creating AI-generated obscene material of adults and children and to cyberstalking exes.

Operation Iron Pursuit follows three other successful operations conducted in 2025. Operation Relentless Justice, which concluded in December 2025, resulted in the rescue of 205 children and the arrests of 293 offenders, according to the department.

The department partners with and oversees funding grants for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

NCMEC receives and shares tips about possible child sexual exploitation through its 24/7 hotline at 1-800-THE-LOST and on missingkids.org.

The department urges the public to remain vigilant and report suspected exploitation of a child through the FBI’s tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324), tips.fbi.gov, or by calling a local FBI field office.

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