Paragliding crash claims life of Indiana man

WEST HARRISON, Ind. — Eric Holm, a 38-year-old Norwood resident, died after a paramotor accident on June 3 at the Tri-State Soccer Complex on State Street near West Harrison, Indiana, according to our news partners at WCPO-TV in Cincinnati.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office reported his death on Monday morning, stating Holm died two days after the crash at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Holm reportedly lost control of his powered parachute device and collided with the ground and wires, suffering fatal injuries.

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Indiana State Police troopers were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. on June 3 to the Tri-State Soccer Complex in West Harrison after reports of a crash.

Upon arrival, troopers found Holm had crashed a paramotor, a powered parachute device, and was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

According to ISP, it appeared Holm may have lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the ground and wires.

He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment following the serious injuries.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office officially reported Holm’s death on Monday morning, though the report indicates he died on Friday.

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