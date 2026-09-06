Parents react to new curfew after attempted ‘teen takeover’ trend hits AlterFest

KETTERING — A social media challenge has forced changes at a Kettering festival.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, AlterFest organizers are limiting admission to guests aged 21 or older for the rest of the event.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported, Archbishop Alter High School said in a social media post that a large group of teens showed up to AlterFest on Saturday “in what appeared to be connected to the recent ‘teen takeover’ trend.”

Alter High School President Lourdes Lambert said that the school contacted parents to let them know it was time to pick up their children.

School officials spoke with Kettering Police. They decided a curfew was the best way forward for the rest of the weekend.

A mother has a freshman and a sophomore at Alter High School. She thinks this is a great idea.

“The curfew is a great idea. I think it’s something that, moving forward that they should do all the time. I think after 9 p.m. It should always be... 21 and up,” said Amanda Blakely.

AlterFest continues until midnight.

Kettering Police confirmed with News Center 7 on Sunday that there were no injuries reported and no arrests were made after last night’s incident.

“We cannot confirm for sure that all involved were under 18, but they did all appear to be,” a spokesperson for the police department said.

The department added that they are prepared to have additional police presence tonight if necessary.

The “teen takeover” trend, as CBS News reported, is when large crowds of young people gather in public places. Some events have ended in violence and arrests.

One “teen takeover” on the Fourth of July in Florida ended with seven people being shot. A 19-year-old was killed, CBS News reported.

AlterFest runs from noon to midnight today.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]