Parts of Miami Valley under Dense Fog Advisory

MIAMI VALLEY — The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for parts of the Miami Valley until 9 a.m.

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Counties under the advisory are Clark, Greene, Warren, and Clinton.

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