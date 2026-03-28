Person hospitalized after being hit by area police cruiser

MIDDLETOWN — A person was hospitalized last week after they were hit by a Middletown police cruiser.

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Just before 9:30 p.m. on March 19, a Middletown Police Officer was responding to a disturbance call when they reportedly struck a person with their cruiser along Grand Avenue, according to a spokesperson for the City of Middletown.

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At the time of the crash, the person was standing in the roadway and was not at a crosswalk, according to the spokesperson.

The officer did not have emergency lights and sirens active, which the spokesperson said was in line with procedure when responding to a general disturbance call.

After the crash, the officer stopped and attempted to render aid while calling EMS to assist.

The person who was struck was taken to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to the spokesperson.

Details on their current condition were not available at this time.

A preliminary review of the incident shows that the officer was not traveling at an excessive rate of speed at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team. The Middletown Division of Police is also conducting an internal review of the incident.

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