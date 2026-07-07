Person shot while getting off bus in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — One person was injured after being shot at a bus stop in Cincinnati on Tuesday.

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The shooting was reported near Liberty and Linn streets around 9:30 a.m., according to our news partners at WCPO.

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Police told WCPO that the victim was getting off a Metro bus at a bus stop when they were shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information regarding a suspect at this time, WCPO reported.

The shooting remains under investigation.

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