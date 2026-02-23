Pizzeria closing its doors near Dayton Mall

Photo contributed by So Pizza (via Facebook)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A pizzeria will close near the Dayton Mall this month.

So Pizza’s owners posted a note on social media saying that they were informed that its lease has “no options for renewal.”

The pizzeria will close its doors on Saturday, Feb. 28, in the 2400 block of Miamisburg Centerville Road, according to the owners.

“It was not an easy decision, as it’s been so much more than a business,” said the DiFranco family. “We will miss seeing your faces, sharing laughs, and serving you So Pizza, more than words can say.”

In addition to pizzas, So Pizza also serves chicken wings, according to its website.

The owners said that they plan to retire.

