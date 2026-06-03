Plans approved for Ohio’s second Buc-ee’s

A man who happens to be the son of the co-founder of Buc-ee’s has been indicted in connection with secretly recording people over two years in Travis County, Texas.
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By WHIO Staff

MANSFIELD — The development plans for a Buc-ee’s travel center in Northeast Ohio have been confirmed.

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On Tuesday at the Mansfield City Council meeting, the development project to build a Buc-ee’s at the Ohio-39/I-71 interchange was approved, CBS-affiliate WOIO reported.

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The travel center is planned for State Route 39 and Interstate 71 interchange.

Buc-ee’s opened its first Ohio location in Huber Heights on April 6.

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