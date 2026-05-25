Police chief arrested in Clark County accused of selling gun taken from evidence locker

An area police chief was arrested in Clark County on Friday.

CLARK COUNTY — An area police chief arrested in Clark County on Friday is accused of selling a gun taken from an evidence locker.

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News Center 7 previously reported that New Chicago Police Chief Earl Mayo was arrested in Clark County on Friday.

He is facing charges of theft, official misconduct, and attempted obstruction of justice, as well as unlawful possession of an anabolic steroid, according to court documents in Lake County, Indiana.

On May 21, a Lake County sheriff’s police commander received a firearm trace request for a gun associated with an upcoming criminal trial, CBS Chicago reported.

The gun, a Taurus G3, had been sold to a pawn shop in Hobart, Indiana, which was unusual because it was being held as evidence.

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Court documents allege that Mayo sold the gun to the pawn shop.

A New Chicago officer told detectives that he got a call from Mayo asking him to go to the pawn shop where the gun was sold and buy it back.

The officer also alleged Mayo asked him to go to his home and get the other guns from a safe.

A woman, Taneka Borders, is also facing charges in this case, CBS Chicago reported.

When investigators got to Mayo’s home, Borders was at the front door.

She allegedly tried to destroy several glass vials and said that Mayo had told her to go to his home and collect his testosterone and steroids.

The owner of the pawn shop said that Mayo has sold at least 12 guns to him.

News Center 7 reached out to Mayo’s father, Jerry Williams, Democratic nominee for Lake County sheriff.

He released the following statement:

“My wife and I and our family are deeply concerned over recent information regarding our son, Earl Mayo, of the New Chicago Police Department. We raised all of our children with love, guidance, and a strong foundation of values. We’ve always held our children to higher standards, as we have ourselves.

“We are aware there are allegations that are troubling, and we struggle to reconcile them with the values we worked so hard to instill in all of our children and grandchildren.

“Under our criminal justice system, Earl is presumed innocent unless and until proven otherwise. We respect that fundamental principle, and it is important that the legal process be allowed to proceed fairly and impartially.

“If it is ultimately established that Earl engaged in the conduct alleged by the government, then he must and should accept responsibility for his actions and face the consequences.

“This is an extremely difficult and emotional time for our family. Given the seriousness of this matter and the ongoing legal proceedings, we cannot comment any further on the undisclosed details of this situation.”

We have also reached out to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana and the City of New Chicago.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

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