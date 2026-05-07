Police investigating multiple vehicle break-ins at Ohio hotels

COLUMBUS — Police are investigating after 15 vehicles were broken into at several Ohio hotels on Wednesday.

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The break-ins happened on May 6 at hotels in Columbus and Dublin, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

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The vehicles were parked at the Embassy Suites, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and TownePlace Suites by Marriott, according to a Dublin Police spokesperson.

Columbus Police officials told WBNS that officers responded to the Home2 Suites by Hilton at around 5:40 a.m. They don’t know how many vehicles were broken into, but a gun may have been stolen, according to Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert.

They also responded to the Embassy Suites by Hilton, but do not know if any vehicles were vandalized. Columbus Police said that the suspects may have left in a white vehicle, WBNS said.

Dublin Police officials said that some small items were reported stolen, but no guns.

The break-ins remain under investigation.

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