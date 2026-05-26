Police investigating reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Dayton on Monday night.
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The shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Clement Avenue and Custer Place, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
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The supervisor couldn’t share additional information on this incident.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
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