Police investigating reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Dayton on Monday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Clement Avenue and Custer Place, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

The supervisor couldn’t share additional information on this incident.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]