Woman taken to hospital after shooting at local park

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 7:50 p.m.
A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a local park on Monday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Dayton police responded to reports of a shooting at the McIntosh/Riverview Park along W Riverview Avenue around 6:50 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 hospitalized after rollover crash on I-70 in Clark County
- Police chief arrested in Clark County accused of selling gun taken from evidence locker
- Grammy winner Phoebe Bridgers plays surprise pop-up show at small Ohio club
A woman had a gunshot wound to her leg, a Dayton police sergeant confirmed.
She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said at this time they are uncertain what led to the shooting due to conflicting stories.
No arrests were made.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]