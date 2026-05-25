Woman taken to hospital after shooting at local park

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 7:50 p.m.

A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a local park on Monday.

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Dayton police responded to reports of a shooting at the McIntosh/Riverview Park along W Riverview Avenue around 6:50 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

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A woman had a gunshot wound to her leg, a Dayton police sergeant confirmed.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said at this time they are uncertain what led to the shooting due to conflicting stories.

No arrests were made.

We will continue to follow this story.

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