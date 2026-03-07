2 shot in lobby of area Kroger; Authorities searching for suspect

WARREN COUNTY — 2 people are in the hospital after they were shot inside a Kroger in Warren County on Friday night, according to Hamilton Township Police Chief Scott Hughes.

The shooting was reported at the Kroger on State Route 48 in Mainville around 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found two victims with minor injuries.

Hughes said a preliminary investigation indicates that the victims were shot through the glass door, inside the lobby of the store.

The gunfire came from outside the store, but the exact location is unclear.

At this time, there is no suspect information, Hughes said.

The victims were hospitalized and are currently in stable condition.

Authorities are reviewing video footage and working to figure out who shot the gun.

Hughes said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was requested to assist in this investigation.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and several other area officers are on scene.

“When these types of incidents do occur, we come out in full force, and obviously, we will pursue this to the fullest extent until we make an apprehension,” Hughes said.

The Kroger will remain closed for the rest of the night.

The department said there is no threat to the public.

