Police looking for man wanted for multiple felonies including kidnapping, strangulation

Felony warrant Fairborn (Fairborn Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

FAIRBORN — Have you seen him?

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The Fairborn Police Department has an active arrest warrant for a man wanted for multiple felonies.

TRENDING STORIES:

Travis Jones is wanted for Kidnapping, Abduction, Strangulation, Domestic Violence, and Assault.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Fairborn Police Dispatch Center at 937-754-3000 or the tip line at 937-754-3018.

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