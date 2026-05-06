Police presence temporarily closes I-75 in Montgomery Co.

HARRISON TWP. — A police presence temporarily closed Interstate 75 in Harrison Township early Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

ODOT cameras show that all lanes on I-75 NB were closed past Needmore Road just after 12:30 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police and medics were on the right shoulder of I-75 NB.

Traffic is slowly moving again on I-75 between Needmore Road and I-70.

News Center 7 is working to learn what led to his police presence and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to update this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]