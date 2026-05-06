Police presence temporarily closes I-75 in Montgomery Co.

HARRISON TWP. — A police presence temporarily closed Interstate 75 in Harrison Township early Wednesday.
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ODOT cameras show that all lanes on I-75 NB were closed past Needmore Road just after 12:30 a.m.
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Police and medics were on the right shoulder of I-75 NB.
Traffic is slowly moving again on I-75 between Needmore Road and I-70.
News Center 7 is working to learn what led to his police presence and if anyone was injured.
We will continue to update this developing story.
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